Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to watch Indo-Pak match tomorrow: Reports

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to watch his country's Asia Cup group league encounter against India Wednesday, according to media reports here. Imran, a legendary former Pakistan cricket captain, is also the patron-in chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will watch the Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said," GEO TV reported

The Pakistan PM left for his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The arch rivals are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006.

Incidentally, Imran was the captain of Pakistan for the better part of the Indo-Pak duels in Sharjah from the mid 80's to early 90s.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 04:18 pm

