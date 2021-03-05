English
Pakistan: PM Imran Khan to meet allies ahead of vote of confidence in Parliament

The defeat of the finance minister in the elections to the upper house prompted calls for resignation of Khan by the Opposition leaders.

PTI
March 05, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of his allies on Friday to firm up his strategy, a day ahead of seeking a vote of confidence from the National Assembly following a key defeat in this week's closely-contested Senate elections.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday, in a major blow to Khan, who had personally campaigned for his Cabinet colleague.

Khan hit back by announcing to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday. Shaikh was defeated by a margin of 5 votes.

President Arif Alvi has summoned the session on Saturday where Khan's
PTI
