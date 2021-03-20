Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

In a tweet posted on March 20, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, informed: “Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.”



— Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

Pakistan Health Minister Faisal Sultan has also confirmed the news.

The Pakistan Prime Minister underwent a COVID-19 test last week, after meeting renowned philanthropist Faisal Edhi who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital had collected Imran Khan’s samples.

The news comes two days after Imran Khan got his COVID-19 vaccine jab. He had taken China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Imran Khan, 67, was vaccinated as part of the country’s nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign which is in its first phase. People aged above 60 years and front-line health workers are being vaccinated at the moment.

Earlier this week, Pakistan had received half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China.

The country is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the highest number of daily cases since July being reported in the past 24 hours at 3,876.