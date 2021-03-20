English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

The news comes two days after the Pakistan prime minister got his COVID-19 vaccine jab. He had taken China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
March 20, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan


Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

In a tweet posted on March 20, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, informed: “Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.”

Pakistan Health Minister Faisal Sultan has also confirmed the news.

The Pakistan Prime Minister underwent a COVID-19 test last week, after meeting renowned philanthropist Faisal Edhi who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital had collected Imran Khan’s samples.

The news comes two days after Imran Khan got his COVID-19 vaccine jab. He had taken China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Imran Khan, 67, was vaccinated as part of the country’s nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign which is in its first phase. People aged above 60 years and front-line health workers are being vaccinated at the moment.

Earlier this week, Pakistan had received half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China.

The country is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the highest number of daily cases since July being reported in the past 24 hours at 3,876.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Pakistan #Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
first published: Mar 20, 2021 03:34 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.