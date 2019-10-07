Pakistan PM Imran Khan set to arrive in China on October 8

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive here on Tuesday on a two-day visit to China during which he would meet the country's top leadership, including President Xi Jinping, and discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

Khan's visit to China, third since he took over as Prime Minister in August last year, acquires significance as it comes days ahead of President Xi's planned high-profile visit to India to take part in the 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mamallapuram near Chennai next week.

Prime Minister Khan is due to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday, even though there has been no official announcement here yet on his or Xi's visit to India.

China is currently observing a week-long shutdown beginning on October 1 as part of the national day holidays to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Khan will have separate meetings with President Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance, Pakistan state-run APP news agency reported on Sunday.

Khan's visit takes place at a time when tensions have spiked between Pakistan and India after New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

Beijing, the all-weather ally of Islamabad, has backed Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, with its Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying, "No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken".

Khan will also discuss expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework besides cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socioeconomic sectors, the report said.

Besides India, Xi would also visit Nepal, the first visit by a Chinese President since 1996 to Kathmandu, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

During his visit, Xi is expected to emphasise on economic and people-to-people ties in South Asia and play down ongoing regional tensions, the report said.

Xi's upcoming trips will seek to present Beijing as a regional and global leader by emphasising the importance of economic cooperation rather than focusing on areas of contention, it said.

Khan is also expected to attend the China-Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing on October 8.

Earlier, the media reports said Khan would hold talks with the top Chinese leadership to revive the stalled USD 60 billion CPEC projects.

The CPEC was launched in 2015 and several projects under the first phase are close to completion. But the progress on next phase projects has slowed since Prime Minister Khan came to power last year.

Khan while chairing a meeting on the economic corridor on Wednesday said removal of all bottlenecks in the CPEC projects and their timely completion was the top priority of the government, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He said he would visit China and meet its leadership to strengthen friendship between the two countries.

The Pakistan daily reported that most of the CPEC-related projects have been stalled due to certain reasons, including prevailing financial crunch confronting the government and non-cooperation of the bureaucracy due to fear of the National Accountability Bureau', the anti-corruption watchdog.