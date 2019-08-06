App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says plan to approach U.N. Security Council over Kashmir issue

Nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan both claim Muslim-majority Kashmir in full but rule it in part.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on August 6 that the country was considering approaching the United Nations Security Council after India stripped its portion of contested Kashmir of special status.

"We will fight it at every forum. We're thinking how we can take it to International Court (of Justice)... to the United Nations Security Council," Khan said in an address to Pakistan's parliament on August 6.

Nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan both claim Muslim-majority Kashmir in full but rule it in part.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Jammu & Kashmir #Pakistan PM Imran Khan #United Nations Security Council

