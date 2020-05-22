Pakistan plane crash: Reports emerge of a few survivors from the accident site

Rescue and relief operations underway in the residential colony where the Pakistan passenger flight crashed in Karachi. (Image: ANI)

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight going from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential colony near the Karachi airport on May 22.

The PIA Airbus A320 carrying 90 passengers and eight crew members crash-landed into the Jinnah housing society located near the airport.

Initally, while assessing the wreckage of the plane crash amid ongoing rescue and relief operations, Karachi's Mayor reportedly said none of the 107 people on board have survived the crash.

However, a few seemed to have survived the deadly crash, miraculously so. According to a report in a Pakistan daily, Dawn, Zafar Masood, President of Bank of Punjab (Pakistan), who was on board the ill-fated flight, has survived the crash.

Masood's family has confirmed the news to the publication.

The kin of several who were on board the Karachi-bound flight have claimed that their relatives have survived the crash.

A journalist Zainab Imam tweeted, "A close relative was on the flight from Lahore that crashed. There are survivors — he is one."



"The captain informed the air traffic tower that he was having problems with the landing gear before disappearing from the radar," the spokesperson told news agency PTI.

Flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi today when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said.

Rescue and police officials confirmed that at least four bodies have been recovered from damaged houses so far, while several injured people were also being taken to hospitals. "It is too early to say how many people have died in this tragic accident but... it will be a miracle if the passengers and crew members have survived this horrible landing," a senior police official told PTI on the condition of anonymity. This is the first major aircraft crash in Pakistan after December 7, 2016 when a PIA ATR-42 aircraft from Chitral to Islamabad crashed midway. The crash claimed the lives of all 48 passengers and crew.