Pakistan plane crash: Reports emerge of a few survivors from the accident site

Pakistan plane crash: The kin of several who were on board the ill-fated flight have claimed that their relatives have survived the crash
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight going from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential colony near the Karachi airport on May 22.
The PIA Airbus A320 carrying 90 passengers and eight crew members crash-landed into the Jinnah housing society located near the airport.
Initally, while assessing the wreckage of the plane crash amid ongoing rescue and relief operations, Karachi's Mayor reportedly said none of the 107 people on board have survived the crash.
However, a few seemed to have survived the deadly crash, miraculously so. According to a report in a Pakistan daily, Dawn, Zafar Masood, President of Bank of Punjab (Pakistan), who was on board the ill-fated flight, has survived the crash.
Masood's family has confirmed the news to the publication.
The kin of several who were on board the Karachi-bound flight have claimed that their relatives have survived the crash.
A journalist Zainab Imam tweeted, "A close relative was on the flight from Lahore that crashed. There are survivors — he is one."Besides, the image of an infant being rescued from the plane crash is being shared increasingly on social media:
A young kid being rescued out of the #PlaneCrash site by Pakistan Rangers
#PIACrash pic.twitter.com/BbicMni1GV
— Haqeeqat TV English (@HaqeeqatTVEng) May 22, 2020
Flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi today when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said.