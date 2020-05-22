App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan plane crash: Reports emerge of a few survivors from the accident site

Pakistan plane crash: The kin of several who were on board the ill-fated flight have claimed that their relatives have survived the crash

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rescue and relief operations underway in the residential colony where the Pakistan passenger flight crashed in Karachi. (Image: ANI)
Rescue and relief operations underway in the residential colony where the Pakistan passenger flight crashed in Karachi. (Image: ANI)

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight going from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential colony near the Karachi airport on May 22.

The PIA Airbus A320 carrying 90 passengers and eight crew members crash-landed into the Jinnah housing society located near the airport.

Initally, while assessing the wreckage of the plane crash amid ongoing rescue and relief operations, Karachi's Mayor reportedly said none of the 107 people on board have survived the crash.

Close

However, a few seemed to have survived the deadly crash, miraculously so. According to a report in a Pakistan daily, Dawn,  Zafar Masood, President of Bank of Punjab (Pakistan), who was on board the ill-fated flight, has survived the crash.

related news

Masood's family has confirmed the news to the publication.

The kin of several who were on board the Karachi-bound flight have claimed that their relatives have survived the crash.

A journalist Zainab Imam tweeted, "A close relative was on the flight from Lahore that crashed. There are survivors — he is one."

Besides, the image of an infant being rescued from the plane crash is being shared increasingly on social media:

Flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi today when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said.
 "The captain informed the air traffic tower that he was having problems with the landing gear before disappearing from the radar," the spokesperson told news agency PTI.


Rescue and police officials confirmed that at least four bodies have been recovered from damaged houses so far, while several injured people were also being taken to hospitals.

"It is too early to say how many people have died in this tragic accident but... it will be a miracle if the passengers and crew members have survived this horrible landing," a senior police official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

This is the first major aircraft crash in Pakistan after December 7, 2016 when a PIA ATR-42 aircraft from Chitral to Islamabad crashed midway. The crash claimed the lives of all 48 passengers and crew.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 06:34 pm

tags #Pakistan #pakistan plane crash #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.