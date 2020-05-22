Pakistan plane crash: PM Modi offers condolences, wishes speedy recovery to injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22 offered his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Pakistan plane crash.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Karachi with 107 people on board crashed near the Karachi airport.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured."

According to reports in Pakistani media, the PIA Airbus A320 carrying 90 passengers and eight crew members crash-landed into the Jinnah housing society located near the airport.

Many are feared dead even as rescue and relief operations are underway.



