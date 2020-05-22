App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan plane crash: PM Modi offers condolences, wishes speedy recovery to injured

Many are feared dead even as rescue and relief operations are underway

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22 offered his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Pakistan plane crash.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Karachi  with 107 people on board crashed near the Karachi airport.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured."

Close

According to reports in Pakistani media, the PIA Airbus A320 carrying 90 passengers and eight crew members crash-landed into the Jinnah housing society located near the airport.

related news

Many are feared dead even as rescue and relief operations are underway.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #Pakistan #Plane crash #PM Modi #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.