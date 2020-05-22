App
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pakistan Plane Crash: Karachi mayor says does not expect survivors from crashed plane

"At the moment we have the view that there will be no survivors from the plane itself but it is not confirmed," Akhtar said by phone from the scene of the crash.

Reuters

There are expected to be no survivors among those on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 99 passengers and crew that crashed into a residential area of Karachi on Friday, the city's mayor Waseem Akhtar told Reuters.

"At the moment we have the view that there will be no survivors from the plane itself but it is not confirmed," Akhtar said by phone from the scene of the crash. He said there were thought to be survivors from the area where the plane crashed.

 

First Published on May 22, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Karachi #Pakistan #World News

