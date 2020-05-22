App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan plane crash | Here is a timeline of the major plane crashes in the country

Here is a timeline of the major air crashes in Pakistan or involving Pakistani planes, as reported by Dawn.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, travelling from Lahore to Karachi, with about 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crash-landed into the Jinnah housing society located near the Karachi airport on May 22.

According to the latest update, the fate of most people on board is not known, while rescue operations are underway. A few survivors are being reported from the crash site.

After the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, said he was "shocked and saddened" by the PIA plane crash. He said rescue and relief is the priority and that an inquiry will be instituted into the incident.

Here is a chronological timeline of the major plane crashes in Pakistan or involving Pakistani planes, as reported by Dawn.

May 20, 1965

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 707 crashes on its inaugural flight while attempting to land at Cairo airport, killing 124 people.

August 6, 1970

A PIA Fokker F27 turboprop aircraft crashes while attempting to take off from Islamabad in a thunderstorm, killing all 30 people on board.

December 8, 1972

A PIA Fokker F27 crashes in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad. All 26 people on board are killed.

November 26, 1979

A PIA Boeing 707 bringing home Pakistani Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia crashes shortly after take-off from Jeddah airport, killing 156 people.

October 23, 1986

A PIA Fokker F27 crashes while coming in to land in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing 13 of the 54 people on board.

August 17, 1988

A US-made Hercules C-130 military aircraft crashes near Pakistan's eastern city of Bahawalpur, killing military ruler General Mohammad Zia ul Haq and 30 others, including Pakistani generals and the US ambassador.

August 25, 1989

A PIA Fokker carrying 54 people disappears after leaving Gilgit in northern Pakistan. The wreckage is never found.

September 28, 1992

A PIA Airbus A300 crashes into a cloud-covered hillside on approach to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu after the plane descended too early, killing 167 people.

February 19, 2003

An air force Fokker F27 crashes in fog-shrouded mountains near the northwestern city of Kohat, killing air force chief Air Chief Marshal Mushaf Ali, his wife and 15 others.

February 24, 2003

A chartered Cessna 402-B carrying Afghan Mines and Industries Minister Juma Mohammad Mohammadi, four Afghan officials, a Chinese mining executive and two Pakistani crew crashes into the Arabian Sea near the southern city of Karachi.

July 10, 2006

A PIA Fokker F27 bound for Lahore crashes into a field and bursts into flames shortly after takeoff from the central city of Multan, killing 41 passengers and four crew.

July 28, 2010

An Airblue Airbus 321 operated by the private airline Airblue flying from Karachi crashes into hills outside Islamabad while preparing to land, killing all 152 people on board.

November 5, 2010

A twin-engine plane operated by Pakistani charter JS Air carrying staff from an Italian oil company crashes shortly after take-off in Karachi, killing all 21 people on board.

November 28, 2010

At least 12 people are killed when a Russian-made Ilyushin IL-76 cargo plane operated by Georgian airline Sunway crashes in a fireball seconds after taking off from Karachi.

April 20, 2012

A Bhoja Air Airbus 737 from Karachi comes down in bad weather near Islamabad, killing 121 passengers and 6 crew members.

May 8, 2015

A Pakistani military helicopter crashes, killing eight people including the Norwegian, Philippine and Indonesian envoys and the wives of Malaysian and Indonesian envoys, and setting a school building ablaze in a remote northern valley of near Gilgit.

December 7, 2016

A PIA ATR-42 aircraft crashes enroute from Chitral to Islamabad. The crash claims lives of all 48 passengers and crew, including singer-cum-evangelist Junaid Jamshed.

May 22, 2020

A PIA A-320 commercial airliner crashes near the Karachi Airport while completing a journey from Lahore. A total of 90 people including 8 crew members were on board the aircraft. So far, there have been no reports of deaths.

First Published on May 22, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #Imran Khan #Pakistan #Pakistan International Airlines #pakistan plane crash #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.