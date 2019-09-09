Pakistan organises investors summit for reviving economy, woos guests by belly dancers

Pakistan’s Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised an investment summit in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku recently in yet another attempt to revive its struggling economy.

Unlike most investment meets, this one drew immense media attention as the highlight of the summit were performances from belly dancers.

The summit named ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Opportunities Conference’ was held between September 4 and September 8.

Pakistani journalist Gul Bukhari shared a 1.19-minute-long video clip of the conference where belly dancers could be seen performing at the event.



India faced hurdles in it's moon mission to the glee of many Pakistanis while Pakistan achieved complete success in its Belly Dancing mission!

Pakistanis have nothing else to show to promote investment, except belly dancing.

so what?

What is objectionable in this?

She captioned it: “When General Doctrine Chief Economist tries to lure investors into the Pakistan Investment Promotion Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan with belly dancers....”The clip went viral on social media with Pakistan being jeered for stooping to such desperate measures to attract investors. Moreover, in the video, one of the attendees could even be seen taking a picture of the belly dancers with his mobile phone camera.Some Pakistanis, however, could not gauge why the journalist found the performance given by belly dancers at the investment meet objectionable and questionable.