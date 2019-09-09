App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan organises investors summit for reviving economy, woos guests by belly dancers

Pakistani journalist Gul Bukhari shared a 1.19-minute-long video clip of the conference where belly dancers could be seen performing at the event

Jagyaseni Biswas

Pakistan’s Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised an investment summit in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku recently in yet another attempt to revive its struggling economy.

Unlike most investment meets, this one drew immense media attention as the highlight of the summit were performances from belly dancers.

The summit named ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Opportunities Conference’ was held between September 4 and September 8.

Close

Pakistani journalist Gul Bukhari shared a 1.19-minute-long video clip of the conference where belly dancers could be seen performing at the event.

related news

She captioned it: “When General Doctrine Chief Economist tries to lure investors into the Pakistan Investment Promotion Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan with belly dancers....”

The clip went viral on social media with Pakistan being jeered for stooping to such desperate measures to attract investors. Moreover, in the video, one of the attendees could even be seen taking a picture of the belly dancers with his mobile phone camera.



Some Pakistanis, however, could not gauge why the journalist found the performance given by belly dancers at the investment meet objectionable and questionable.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Economy #Pakistan #trends #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.