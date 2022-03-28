English
    Pakistan Opposition tables no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan

    The house will begin a debate on the motion, which was moved by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.

    Reuters
    March 28, 2022 / 06:19 PM IST
    File image of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (Image: Reuters)

    A no confidence motion to remove Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented in parliament on Monday, the speaker of the lower house, Qasim Suri, said.

    The house will begin a debate on the motion, which was moved by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.
    Reuters
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 06:04 pm
