Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's PM Sardar Ilyas sacked by court in contempt case

Apr 11, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Sardar Ilyas, who belongs to former Pakistani premier Imran Khan's PTI party, was PoK's PM since 2022.

Sardar Ilyas had accused the court of interfering in the government's affairs.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was sacked on April 11 by a court in connection to a contempt case.

Ilyas, who belongs to former Pakistani premier Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was PoK's PM since 2022. His disqualification comes a week after he blamed the region's high court for interfering and adversely affecting his government's functioning.

The ousted leader had particularly blamed the court for stalling an education project of over $15 million, being funded by Saudi Arabia. He also marked his apprehension over the court's decision to "de-seal" tobacco factories that were involved in "tax evasion to the tune of billions of rupees", local media reports said.

A four-judge bench headed by the high court's Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja announced that Ilyas "stands disqualified from being the member of the legislative assembly and ceases to hold any public office", news agency Reuters reported.