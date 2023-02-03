 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan mosque carnage: Police identifies bomber through DNA samples

PTI
Feb 03, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

The suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers on Monday in the mosque in the Police Lines area, killing 101 people, 97 of them security personnel, and injuring more than 200 others.

File image: Representative Image (Image: Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)

Pakistani authorities on Friday claimed to have made an "important breakthrough" in its probe into the Peshawar mosque attack by identifying the suicide bomber through his DNA samples, and have arrested a woman in connection with the attack that killed over 100 worshippers.

Ijaz Khan, the chief of Peshawar city police, said that the arrested woman is also assisting the investigators in the probe.

"Important breakthrough has been achieved by the investigators probing Peshawar police lines suicide blast as the investigators secured credible evidence that led to the identification of the bomber," Khan said.

