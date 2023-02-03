English
    Pakistan mosque carnage: Police identifies bomber through DNA samples

    The suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers on Monday in the mosque in the Police Lines area, killing 101 people, 97 of them security personnel, and injuring more than 200 others.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
    File image: Representative Image (Image: Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)

    Pakistani authorities on Friday claimed to have made an "important breakthrough" in its probe into the Peshawar mosque attack by identifying the suicide bomber through his DNA samples, and have arrested a woman in connection with the attack that killed over 100 worshippers.

    Ijaz Khan, the chief of Peshawar city police, said that the arrested woman is also assisting the investigators in the probe.

    "Important breakthrough has been achieved by the investigators probing Peshawar police lines suicide blast as the investigators secured credible evidence that led to the identification of the bomber," Khan said.

    The suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers on Monday in the mosque in the Police Lines area, killing 101 people, 97 of them security personnel, and injuring more than 200 others.