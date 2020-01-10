App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13: Police

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A blast at a mosque in the city of Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on January 10 killed at least 13 people, including a senior police officer, and injured 20 others, police said.

Police said an improvised explosive device had been planted in the mosque inside a seminary. It went off during evening prayers on Friday.

"So far, 13 bodies and 20 injured have been brought here," Dr Wasim Baig, spokesman for a local hospital told Reuters, adding that many of the injured were in serious condition.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #Pakistan #World News

