you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan minister says next 72 hours crucial

"Pakistan is almost in a state of war mode. Railways is already following emergency situation laws," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A Pakistani minister, known for his rabid remarks, on Wednesday said next 72 hours are crucial and if war happened with India it will be the biggest after the Second World War. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said, "It will be a dreadful war because Pakistan is fully prepared

He said that the next 72 hours are crucial.

"If war came it will be the biggest after the Second World War…It will be final war," he told Dunya TV.

"Whether there will be war or peace, it will be decided in the next 72 hours," he said.

A few days back, Ahmad said that if anyone looked at Pakistan in a negative manner, then "the eyes will be ripped out, the grass will not grow, the birds will not chirp and the bells won't toll in temples.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 01:27 pm

