Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan military, ISI installed 'puppet govt' of Imran Khan: Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif was addressing the first power show of the alliance of 11 opposition parties -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- in Gujranwala, some 80 km from Lahore, late on Friday night via video link from London.

PTI
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Pakistan's former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has accused the military and the intelligence agency of being behind his ouster as premier and installing their "puppet government" by bringing Imran Khan into power.

Sharif was addressing the first power show of the alliance of 11 opposition parties -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- in Gujranwala, some 80 km from Lahore, late on Friday night via video link from London.

On September 20, the opposition parties announced the formation of the PDM and launch of a three-phased anti-government movement under an action plan starting with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies before a decisive long march towards Islamabad in January 2021 to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

Targeting the military leadership, Sharif told the gathering: "(Army chief) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa ended my government. He rigged 2018 elections and imposed incapable Imran Khan on the nation. Gen. Bajwa is a direct culprit and he will have to give an answer to this."

Bajwa is directly responsible for the miseries and sufferings of the people by imposing an inept
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 10:05 am

