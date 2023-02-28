 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan made meager progress in dismantling terrorist organisations: US Bureau of Counterterrorism

Feb 28, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Terrorist attacks were carried out against varied targets in Pakistan's Balochistan and Sindh provinces by separatist militant groups. In 2018, Pakistan was designated a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

In 2021, members of religious minorities in Pakistan faced significant threats from terrorist groups.

Pakistan has made meagre progress in its pledge to dismantle all terrorist organisations without delay or discrimination, according to the US Bureau of Counterterrorism’s ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2021: Pakistan’.

Pakistan experienced significant terrorist activity in 2021, resulting in a higher number of attacks and casualties compared to 2020. Major terrorist groups that focused on conducting attacks in Pakistan include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and ISIS-K, the report said.

“Pakistan reviewed and revised its 2015 National Action Plan (NAP) to counter terrorism, reducing the NAP from a 20-point plan to 14 key points, but made meagre progress on the most difficult aspects - specifically its pledge to dismantle all terrorist organizations without delay or discrimination,” it stated.

