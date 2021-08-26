MARKET NEWS

English
Pakistan is second home for Taliban, says spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Afghanistan wants to maintain good ties with all countries, including India, Mujahid said. He also asked India and Pakistan to resolve differences

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (AP Photo)

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has said that Pakistan is like a "second home" for the group and it will not allow any activity on Afghan soil that is not in the interest of the neighbouring country.

"Afghanistan shares its borders with Pakistan. We are traditionally aligned when it comes to religion. So we look forward to further deepening of ties with Pakistan," Mujahid said.

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates

Pakistan had no role to play in the Taliban's bid to capture Afghanistan, adding that it has never "interfered" in their affairs.

Speaking to Pakistan-based ARY News, Mujahid said that Afghanistan wanted to maintain good ties with all countries, including India. "We hope that India devises its policy keeping the interests of Afghans in mind," he said.

Asked about the possible resurgence of terrorist activists in Afghanistan, the Taliban spokesperson said, "We have said it before that we will not allow our soil to be used against any other country. Our policy is clear in this regard. The ISIS has no presence in Afghanistan."

Mujahid said Pakistan and India should sit together to resolve their outstanding issues because both were neighbours and their interests were linked.

All countries should assist people of Afghanistan to start a new chapter of their lives: Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #India #Pakistan #Taliban #world
first published: Aug 26, 2021 01:59 pm

