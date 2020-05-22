Pakistan International Airlines flight with nearly 100 people on board crashes near Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Karachi with nearly 100 people on board has crashed near the Karachi border.

According to reports in Pakistani media, the PIA aircraft that crashed was an Airbus 320 carrying close to 100 people. The aircraft crashed close to a residential colony near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

The Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces has tweeted.

Pictures and videos shared on social media show thick, black smoke engulfing the residential colony where the flight is said to have crashed.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.



