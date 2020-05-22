App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan International Airlines flight with nearly 100 people on board crashes near Karachi airport

The aircraft crashed near a residential colony near Karachi airport

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Karachi  with nearly 100 people on board has crashed near the Karachi border.

According to reports in Pakistani media, the PIA aircraft that crashed was an Airbus 320 carrying close to 100 people. The aircraft crashed close to a residential colony near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

The Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces has tweeted.

Close

Pictures and videos shared on social media show thick, black smoke engulfing the residential colony where the flight is said to have crashed.

related news

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #flight crash #Pakistan #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CISCE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1-14

CISCE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1-14

Tomato prices fall 3-year low at Rs 3-10/kg in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad wholesale markets

Tomato prices fall 3-year low at Rs 3-10/kg in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad wholesale markets

Suzuki Motorcycle's 50% dealership reopened following relaxation in lockdown

Suzuki Motorcycle's 50% dealership reopened following relaxation in lockdown

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.