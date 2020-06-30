App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan International Airlines barred from flying to EU member states for 6 months

The move follows the grounding of 262 Pakistani pilots whose licences the country's aviation minister termed "dubious".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country's national carrier, has been barred from flying to European Union (EU) member states for the next six months, with effect from July 1, 2020. The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has suspended the authorisation for Pakistan's national airline to operate in Europe for six months, the airline's spokesman said on June 30.

The decision follows the grounding of 262 Pakistani pilots whose licences the country's aviation minister termed "dubious". Pakistan's aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had earlier this month said that nearly 40 percent of all civil aviation pilots in the country hold fake licences. He had reportedly made these claims when findings were revealed after an investigation was conducted following a PIA plane crash that killed nearly 100 people in Karachi last month.

"EASA has temporarily suspended PIA's authorization to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020 with the right to appeal against this decision," a Pakistan International Airlines' statement said.

It added that PIA would discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:18 pm

tags #aviation #European Union #Pakistan International Airlines #world

