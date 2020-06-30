Pakistan International Airlines barred from flying to EU member states for 6 months



EASA has suspended PIA's permission to operate to EU member states for 6 months w.e.f July 1, 2020: 0000Hrs UTC. PIA is in touch with EASA to allay their concerns and hopes that the suspension will be revoked with our CBMs soon.

— PIA (@Official_PIA) June 30, 2020

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country's national carrier, has been barred from flying to European Union (EU) member states for the next six months, with effect from July 1, 2020. The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has suspended the authorisation for Pakistan's national airline to operate in Europe for six months, the airline's spokesman said on June 30.

The decision follows the grounding of 262 Pakistani pilots whose licences the country's aviation minister termed "dubious". Pakistan's aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had earlier this month said that nearly 40 percent of all civil aviation pilots in the country hold fake licences. He had reportedly made these claims when findings were revealed after an investigation was conducted following a PIA plane crash that killed nearly 100 people in Karachi last month.

Read More | PIA plane crash: Nearly 40% pilots in Pakistan have fake licences, are not qualified to fly, says country's aviation minister

"EASA has temporarily suspended PIA's authorization to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020 with the right to appeal against this decision," a Pakistan International Airlines' statement said.

It added that PIA would discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily.