Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed faces backlash on comment 'fired tear gas on people to test it'

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the 'real problem' was was not the tear gas shelling but the pay raise that 'amounts to billions of rupees in this time of inflation [and is a burden on the] treasury'.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. (Image: Twitter)

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. (Image: Twitter)


Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is in the news for his rather insensitive comment on the recent tear gas shelling that the police carried out. On December 10, Pakistani police had fired tear gas at government employees who were protesting to demand an increase in their salaries and pensions.

Minister Ahmed has now made light of the incident, stating that it was "necessary to test the tear gas as it had been unused for a long time".

During an event in Rawalpindi, the minister said that the Islamabad police "fired a little tear gas", and it was necessary to test it since the tear gas canisters had been unused for a long time, according to news agency ANI.

"Only a little was tested, not a lot," he claimed.

What's even more appalling, is Rashid's further comment saying that the 'real problem' was was not the tear gas shelling but the pay raise that 'amounts to billions of rupees in this time of inflation [and is a burden on the] treasury'.

Rashid's comment has drawn heavy criticism from the opposition and people alike. Social media users erupted in anger demanding an apology from the Minister for his insensitive remark.

"In any other country, a statement like this would mean immediate firing of the minister and an apology from the government," said PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair.

Filmmaker Haroon Riaz also expressed his anger on Twitter.

The government has assured the protestors that their demands would be met, however, the protesters have reiterated that the government will have to issue a notification confirming the increase in their salaries.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has backed the government employees protest.

(With inputs from ANI)
