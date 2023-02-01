 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan inflation at 48-year-high as supplies jam in ports

Bloomberg
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Consumer prices rose 27.55% from a year earlier, according to data released by the statistics department on Wednesday.

Vendors sell fruit under lights lit by batteries in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Millions of people across Pakistans major cities were plunged into a blackout prompted by a power grid failure, dealing another blow to the nation already reeling from surging energy costs. Photographer: Betsy Joles/Bloomberg

Pakistan’s inflation quickened to the fastest in almost 48 years in January as thousands of containers of food items, raw materials and equipment are stuck in ports after the cash-strapped government curtailed imports.

Consumer prices rose 27.55% from a year earlier, according to data released by the statistics department on Wednesday. That compares with a median estimate for a 25.9% gain in a Bloomberg survey and a 24.47% jump in December. Inflation is at the highest since May 1975, according to central bank data.

The latest reading comes a week after the State Bank of Pakistan increased its benchmark rate to the highest in more than 24 years to help stabilize an economy that’s spiraling deeper into crisis amid supply shortages, sky-high prices and funding crunch. Pakistan’s troubles worsened after last year’s devastating floods that amplified the impact of political turmoil and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.