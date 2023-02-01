English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Pakistan inflation at 48-year-high as supplies jam in ports

    Consumer prices rose 27.55% from a year earlier, according to data released by the statistics department on Wednesday.

    Bloomberg
    February 01, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
    Vendors sell fruit under lights lit by batteries in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Millions of people across Pakistans major cities were plunged into a blackout prompted by a power grid failure, dealing another blow to the nation already reeling from surging energy costs. Photographer: Betsy Joles/Bloomberg

    Vendors sell fruit under lights lit by batteries in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Millions of people across Pakistans major cities were plunged into a blackout prompted by a power grid failure, dealing another blow to the nation already reeling from surging energy costs. Photographer: Betsy Joles/Bloomberg

    Pakistan’s inflation quickened to the fastest in almost 48 years in January as thousands of containers of food items, raw materials and equipment are stuck in ports after the cash-strapped government curtailed imports.

    Consumer prices rose 27.55% from a year earlier, according to data released by the statistics department on Wednesday. That compares with a median estimate for a 25.9% gain in a Bloomberg survey and a 24.47% jump in December. Inflation is at the highest since May 1975, according to central bank data.

    Costly | Pakistan's consumer prices rise to the highest in almost 48 years

    The latest reading comes a week after the State Bank of Pakistan increased its benchmark rate to the highest in more than 24 years to help stabilize an economy that’s spiraling deeper into crisis amid supply shortages, sky-high prices and funding crunch. Pakistan’s troubles worsened after last year’s devastating floods that amplified the impact of political turmoil and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.