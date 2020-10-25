172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|pakistan-inaugurates-first-transport-project-under-cpec-6011711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan inaugurates first transport project under CPEC

Punjab province Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chinese officials inaugurated the projected which has been completed in six years at the cost of over $2.2 billion.

PTI

The first transport project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was inaugurated in Lahore on October 25.

The overhead Lahore Orange Line Metro Train will operate between Lahore's Dera Gujjran to Ali Town on 27 km stretch from October 27.

The overhead Lahore Orange Line Metro Train will operate between Lahore's Dera Gujjran to Ali Town on 27 km stretch from October 27.

As many as 250,000 people will be able to commute daily using the Orange Line trains.

China said Orange Line Train is also a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship and a gift for the people of Lahore.

Experts from China have trained Pakistani drivers on how to operate the train.

The CPEC is a collection of infrastructure and other projects under construction throughout Pakistan since 2013. Originally valued at $46 billion, the projects were worth $62 billion as of 2017.
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 07:46 pm

