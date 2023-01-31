English
    Pakistan, IMF open talks to unlock crucial funding

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

    Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday began the much-waited talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock stalled funding, the country's finance ministry said.

    More than $1 billion funding has been delayed since November last year over fiscal consolidation issues as part of the lender's ninth review of its Extended Fund Facility, which is meant to help countries facing a balance-of-payment crisis.

    Pakistan secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion last year.

    Unlocking the funding is crucial for the South Asian economy as its foreign exchange reserves have dropped to cover just three weeks of imports.