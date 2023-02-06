English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Pakistan, IMF grapple for consensus to unlock critical funding

    The IMF funding is crucial for the $350-billion economy facing a balance-of-payments crisis with foreign exchange reserves dipping to less than three weeks of import cover.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST
    IMF had earlier stalled the release of more than $1 billion from $6.5 billion bailout package signed in 2019.(Reuters file image)

    IMF had earlier stalled the release of more than $1 billion from $6.5 billion bailout package signed in 2019.(Reuters file image)

    Pakistan and the visiting International Monetary Fund mission are struggling to arrive at a consensus on fiscal adjustment plans, sources said on Monday, in talks aimed at unlocking critical funds needed for the ailing South Asian economy.

    The mission has been in Islamabad since Jan. 31 to sort out the differences over fiscal policy that has stalled the release of more than $1 billion from $6.5 billion bailout package signed in 2019.

    The IMF funding is crucial for the $350-billion economy facing a balance-of-payments crisis with foreign exchange reserves dipping to less than three weeks of import cover.

    The two sides disagree on their data on the fiscal gap, two finance ministry officials with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.