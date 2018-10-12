App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan HC judge sacked over remarks against ISI

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had recommended to remove Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who was facing a case of alleged misconduct over his controversial speech targeting the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan President Arif Alvi sacked a high court judge on Thursday after a high-level constitutional body recommended his removal for making a scathing speech against the country's powerful spy agency ISI.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had recommended to remove Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who was facing a case of alleged misconduct over his controversial speech targeting the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Justice Siddiqui while addressing the Rawalpindi District Bar Association on July 21 had alleged that the ISI was manipulating judicial proceedings to constitute panel of judges to get favourable decisions.

The army had asked the chief justice of Pakistan to take the notice of the remarks after IHC chief justice Anwar Kansi rejected the allegations against Siddique.

related news

The matter was referred to the SJC, which is the body to take up complaints against judges of higher courts and also recommend punitive actions including removal from judiciary.

A five-member SJC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the case.

The SJC after hearing the case issued its decision on Thursday, asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Siddique as his conduct was unbecoming of a judge.

“The Council is unanimously of the opinion that in the matter of making his speech...Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Judge, Islamabad High Court, Islamabad had displayed conduct unbecoming of a judge of High Court and was, thus, guilty of misconduct and he is, therefore, liable to be removed from his office,” the panel said.

The 39-page opinion of the SJC was penned by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Later, the law ministry issued a notification that President Alvi removed Siddiqui as IHC judge in the light of recommendations of the SJC.

Siddiqui's lawyer Hamid Khan said that though there is no provision of appeal against the decision of the SJC but he will take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Siddiqui is the second judge removed by SJC since removal of Justice Shaukat Ali of Lahore High Court in 1973 for corruption.

Most of the judges have opted to tender their resignation to avoid an SJC inquiry. However, Justice Siddiqui opted to face the charges of misconduct.

The proceeding of the case against judge Ali went on for 10 months.

Interestingly, cases of misconduct against chief justice Nisar and three other judges of Supreme Court have been with the SJC for a long time but no proceeding has taken place. But the case against Siddiqui was decided after preliminary hearing held in-camera.

Siddiqui is the second senior most judge of the IHC and was in line to become chief justice of IHC in November when incumbent Kansi is set to retire.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 11:36 am

tags #Arif Alvi #ISI #World News

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.