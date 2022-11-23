 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan govt receives names of senior generals for next Army chief

PTI
Nov 23, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Gen Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension.

Pakistan

The clouds of uncertainty around the appointment of Pakistan's new army chief began to clear on Wednesday after the government announced on Wednesday that it has received the names of senior generals for the post to succeed incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Gen Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a brief statement on Twitter that it received the summary from the Ministry of Defence for the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

"The prime minister will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure," according to the statement.

The Army also confirmed that it had sent the names of six top lieutenant generals for the appointments.

Although it did not mention the names, but it is believed that the six men include Lt Gen Asim Munir (currently Quarter Master General), Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza (Commander 10 Corps), Lt Gen Azhar Abbas (Chief of General Staff), Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood (National Defence University Presi­dent), Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Commander Baha­walpur Corps), and Lt Gen Mohammad Amir (Com­mander Gujranwala Corps).