Pakistan government shares plan with IMF to secure additional $3 billion support: Report

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

The Washington-based global lender had asked Pakistan to arrange USD 6 billion in external financing but so far only USD 3 billion were arranged after Saudi Arabia agreed to provide USD 2 billion and the UAE pledged USD 1 billion.

Debt-ridden Pakistan has shared its plan with the IMF to secure an additional USD 3 billion to meet the mandatory financing assurances laid by the global lender for it to release the country's stalled bailout plan, it emerged on Wednesday.

The Washington-based global lender had asked Pakistan to arrange USD 6 billion in external financing but so far only USD 3 billion were arranged after Saudi Arabia agreed to provide USD 2 billion and the UAE pledged USD 1 billion.

The USD 6 billion gaps had been worked out on the premise that Pakistan's current account deficit would remain around USD 7 billion in the current fiscal year ending on June 30, The Express Tribune newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government has informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about its plan to secure a USD 450 million worth second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) budget support loan, it said.