    Pakistan government approves new tax on power to meet IMF conditions

    The IMF delegation held 10-day marathon talks with Pakistan officials to release the next tranche of $1.1 billion out of an already agreed loan but left for Washington without signing a staff-level agreement.

    PTI
    February 11, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST
    International Monetary Fund

    Pakistan is moving swiftly to pacify the International Monetary Fund with the approval of a new tax on electricity users, including farmers, to raise an additional Rs 170 billion in revenue to meet the conditions of the global lender, according to a statement.

    The IMF delegation held 10-day marathon talks with Pakistan officials to release the next tranche of $1.1 billion out of an already agreed loan but left on February 9 for Washington without signing a staff-level agreement.

    Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who had led the Pakistan side in talks, told the media on Friday that prior actions were needed as the two sides would resume the talks in virtual mode from Monday.

    Hours later, the minister chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet which approved the imposition of a special financing surcharge of Rs 3.39 per unit in average power tariff in addition to quarterly tariff adjustments of up to Rs 3.21 per unit for one year and recovery of pending fuel cost adjustments of up to Rs 4 per unit for about three months.