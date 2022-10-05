 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan forces kill four terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PTI
Oct 05, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

The encounter began when seven bike-borne militants opened fire at the security forces in the Tank district on Tuesday, a statement from the military wing said.

Security forces have killed four terrorists in exchange of fire during an operation in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Wednesday. The encounter began when seven bike-borne militants opened fire at the security forces in the Tank district on Tuesday, a statement from the military wing said.

The forces in retaliation to the fire killed four militants and seized heavy automatic weapons as well as seven bikes from the spot. The forces have been engaged in conducting a search operation in the Ranuwal area of the Tank district where the incident took place.

The search is on to arrest the remaining terrorists, the report added. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tuesday's incident is the second such attack on Pakistani security forces after their vehicle was on Monday attacked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants in Hassan Khel sub-division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

first published: Oct 5, 2022 10:39 pm
