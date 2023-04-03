 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar to visit Washington; set to hold talks for bailout with IMF

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will be leading a high-powered delegation to the US to attend the annual spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank and for talks with officials which can help the cash-strapped country to ink a much-needed USD 1.1 billion bailout with the IMF.

Dar along with an official delegation comprising the Finance and Economic Affairs Division secretaries and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, might present fresh proposals before the IMF and World Bank for providing dollar inflows, Geo news portal reported.

The delegation will be attending the upcoming Annual Spring Meeting of the Breton Wood Institutions (BWIs), known as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, from April 10 to 16, the report added.

During the meetings, Pakistan and the IMF would also discuss the possibility of combining the remaining 10th and 11th reviews under the USD 6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme in case the pending 9th review is completed.