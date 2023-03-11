 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan faces 'uphill task' to try and get Kashmir into 'centre' of agenda at UN: FM Zardari

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

Zardari also fumbled as he went on to refer to India, describing it first as 'our friend' before using the term 'neighbouring country'.

"You're also right to note that we face a particularly uphill task to try and get Kashmir into the centre of the agenda at the United Nations," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said (File image: ANI)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has admitted that Islamabad faces an uphill task to get the Kashmir issue into the centre of the agenda of the United Nations.

"You're also right to note that we face a particularly uphill task to try and get Kashmir into the centre of the agenda at the United Nations," Zardari said at a press conference at the United Nations on Friday, responding to a question that drew parallels between the situation in Palestine with Kashmir.

Pakistan rakes up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at every UN forum and platform, irrespective of the topic or agenda being discussed.