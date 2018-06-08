App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan elections: Imran Khan files nomination for Karachi's NA-243

Pakistan's cricketer-turned-politician and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has filed nomination papers from Karachi for the upcoming general elections due on July 25.

Pakistan's cricketer-turned-politician and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has filed nomination papers from Karachi for the upcoming general elections due on July 25.

He had during a visit to Karachi last month announced his intention to contest a National Assembly seat from Pakistan's biggest city, which since 1988 has been dominated by the Mutthaida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party in national and provincial elections.

Khan filed his nomination papers from NA-243 constituency but PTI's senior leader Asad Umar said he would also be contesting on other NA seats.

Umar added that the PTI chairman would contest the elections from four or five different constituencies scattered across the country.

related news

In the 2013 elections, Khan had contested from NA-1 (Peshawar - II), NA- 56 (Rawalpindi – VII), NA-71 (Mianwali - I) and NA-126 (Lahore - IX).

Karachi has assumed significance in the coming elections as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) vice chairman Bilawal Bhutto has also filed his nomination papers day from NA-246.

Bilawal's sister Aseefa Bhutto and father Asif Ali Zardari will also contest elections from seats in Karachi.

Prominent human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir has also announced he will be contesting a seat from Karachi as an independent candidate.

Political analysts believe that with the MQM now scattered into several groups and their founder-leader Altaf Hussain banned from politics in Pakistan, other political parties now see an opportune moment to end the MQM's stronghold on Karachi.

Since 1988, the MQM has won majority of national assembly and provincial assembly seats from Karachi and dominated the city's political landscape.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 07:46 am

tags #Imran Khan #Pakistan #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.