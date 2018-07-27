Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Polls 'stolen', results 'tainted', says Nawaz Sharif

Imran Khan on India:

— Imran Khan said that he was disappointed with the way Indian media portrayed him as a villain.

— He said that he is a Pakistani who has traveled through India the most thanks to his cricketing career.

— Khan said that Kashmir remained the nation's biggest contention.

— He cited human rights violations in Kashmir, said that people in Kashmir have suffered for the past 30 years.

— Imran Khan said that the relationship with India has so far been one-sided

— He vouched for a peaceful dialogue between India and Pakistan and said that both the countries are stuck at square one.

— Khan said that India has been constantly blaming Pakistan, and that he is willing to take two steps forward if India takes one step towards dialogue with Pakistan.