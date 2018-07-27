Pakistan Election Results 2018 Highlights: Pakistan election not a level playing field, says EU

Live now
Jul 27, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
EU monitoring team says Pakistan election not a level playing field
PPP not to attend multi-party conference over alleged rigging
Imran Khan's wife congratulates Pakistan on PTI victory
Three Hindu candidates register victory in Pakistan elections
Confident of forming govt in Punjab, says PTI spokesperson
Pakistan elections 'stolen' and results 'tainted', says Nawaz Sharif
50.3% voter turnout in Pakistan
Imran Khan expected to speak at 4.30 pm, declare victory
Imran Khan beats former PM Abbasi in Islamabad
MMA rejects election results
Hafiz Saeed’s candidates fail to win or lead in any seat
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari trailing in all 3 seats
Imran Khan leads in Lahore
Allegations of rigging, polling agents being thrown out
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — The king maker?
EC rejects rigging allegations; PML-N warns of protests
The numbers
All eyes on Imran Khan
Polls marred by suicide blast
The poll process
Counting: Imran Khan's PTI leading in 113/272
EU monitoring team says Pakistan election not a level playing field
A European Union monitoring team said on Friday that the campaign for Pakistan's general election this week featured a "lack of equality" that meant it was not a level playing field for all parties.
"Although there were several legal provisions aimed at ensuring a level playing field, we have concluded that there was a lack of equality and (of) opportunity," Michael Gahler, chief observer of the EU Election Observation Mission, told a news conference in its preliminary assessment of the poll. (Reuters)
A man walks past an image of cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at a market in Islamabad. (Photo: Reuters)
PPP not to attend multi-party conference over alleged rigging
The PPP has decided not to attend a multi-party conference (MPC) called by the MMA and PML-N on Friday to devise a joint strategy over alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections.
PPP spokesman Farhatullah Babar told DawnNewsTV neither party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari not co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will join the MPC being held in Islamabad today. (Dawn)
Pakistan's election commission puts blame on result transmission system for delayed results
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad was quoted by The Dawn saying that the unprecedented delay in releasing official results was due to the failure of the result transmission system (RTS), saying it did not work as expected.
“It is a lesson that technologies should not be introduced before multiple tests. We will see how it can be improved,” he said.
Imran Khan's wife congratulates Pakistan on PTI victory
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's wife Bushra Maneka congratulated the whole nation for choosing a leader who is committed to work for the welfare of the common man. 'Allah Almighty had given the nation a leader who takes care of the rights of the people,' Bushra was quoted as saying by the TV channels. (Indian Express)
Three Hindu candidates register victory in Pakistan elections
The first elected Hindu in Pakistan National Assembly is from Tharparkar constituency in Sindh. His name is Dr Mahesh Malani. Two other Hindus were elected to the Sindh Provincial Assembly. Gyanchand Esrani from Sanghar & Hari Ram Kishori Lal from Hyderabad, reported the Indian Express.
Confident of forming govt in Punjab, says PTI spokesperson
PTI spokesperson Naeemul Haque said the party is confident of forming the government in Punjab. Haque also denied contacting PPP for an alliance in the National Assembly, and said that negotiations and political consultation were underway, reported Dawn.
The PML-N is emerging as the largest party in the Punjab province with 127 seats but PTI is close behind with 123 seats, as per the latest tally. The independents — 29 in the province — will play a key role in electing the chief minister.
Election winners to be notified within 14 days
Those who won seats in the 2018 elections will be notified of their victory within 14 days. Winning candidates will also need to submit their election expenditure within 10 days, according to Dawn. Those who fail to do so, will not be issued notifications.
Pakistan elections 'stolen' and results 'tainted', says Nawaz Sharif
In his first reaction over the general election results, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has alleged that the polls had been "stolen" and warned that the "tainted and dubious” results would cast a "bad impact" on the country's politics.
Talking to visitors in Adiala jail on Thursday, the incarcerated leader of the PML-N, expressed his reservations over the election results in Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi, the Dawn reported. A number of party leaders, who visited the jail, quoted Sharif as saying that the Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had been “made victorious” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite its previous government's bad performance in the province. - PTI
50.3% voter turnout in Pakistan
The voter turnout during 2018 Pakistan General Elections stood at 50.3 percent, according to a report published by a coalition of civil society organisations, the Free and Fare Election Network (FAFEN).
Detailing the province-wise voter turnout, FAFEN stated that it stood at 59 percent in Punjab, 58.2 percent in Islamabad, 47.7 percent in Sindh, 43.6 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 39.6 percent in Balochistan.
Imran Khan's PTI is leading on 119 seats, while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N is trailing on 61. Only 49% votes have been counted so far, Dawn has reported.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has stated that the final results will come out within the next 24 hours. It said that almost 90 percent of the results have been announced by returning officers in the field. The Commission has received 82 percent of them, according to reports.
Imran Khan on India:
— Imran Khan said that he was disappointed with the way Indian media portrayed him as a villain.
— He said that he is a Pakistani who has traveled through India the most thanks to his cricketing career.
— Khan said that Kashmir remained the nation's biggest contention.
— He cited human rights violations in Kashmir, said that people in Kashmir have suffered for the past 30 years.
— Imran Khan said that the relationship with India has so far been one-sided
— He vouched for a peaceful dialogue between India and Pakistan and said that both the countries are stuck at square one.
— Khan said that India has been constantly blaming Pakistan, and that he is willing to take two steps forward if India takes one step towards dialogue with Pakistan.
"I want to tell those who want to say to those who are saying that elections are rigged: We are ready to investigate with those who say that we have accepted bribes"— Imran Khan.
Says one-sided relationship with India. It is important for the subcontinent that India and Pakistan be friends.
"We want a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America," Imran Khan says.
"We will try to bring peace to Afghanistan. We want open borders between Pakistan and Afghanistan"— Imran Khan.
"China gives us lot of opportunities. CPEC is an opportunity that China has provided to Pakistan. We want to take inspiration from China to pull the poor out of their poverty. We also find China inspirational in terms of the country's treatment of the corrupt. We will strengthen our ties with China"— Imran Khan.
"I am ashamed of living inside Prime Minister's House, it is made out of corrupted money. We will use all of Governor's Houses for public use. Pakistan's leaders would no longer live of the tax of the common people," Imran Khan says while addressing Pakistan.
"Accountability to start from me. We will set an example in terms of law and order. Improved governance system, investment and law and order to be our priorities," Khan says
"I want to be thankful to Allah for this mandate. Our policies will be developed for the poor, for the workers and for the workers," Khan says while addressing the nation.
"People have sacrificed for this nation. I want to congratulate the people of Balochistan for coming out in great numbers to vote despite violence," Khan says while addressing the nation.
Allah has granted me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams for Pakistan. I want to implement the manifesto that I wanted to implement 22 years ago.
Imran Khan set to address Pakistan in minutes from now.