Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan’s PTI leads in delayed counting, EC rejects rigging allegations

Jul 26, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
The numbers
Imran Khan leads in Lahore
Allegations of rigging, polling agents being thrown out
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — The king maker?
EC rejects rigging allegations; PML-N warns of protests
All eyes on Imran Khan
Polls marred by suicide blast
The poll process
Counting: Imran Khan's PTI leading in 113/272
How the numbers stack up right now:
PML(N): 63
PTI: 114
PPP: 43
MQM: 08
Imran Khan has won the NA-95 (Mianwali-I) seat, Pakistani media has reported.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters celebrate during early hours of the morning, in capital Islamabad. The Imran Khan-led party is leading, trends suggest. (Image: Reuters)
Lahore: PTI chief Imran Khan has bagged 8,033 votes so far and is leading against PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique who has won 7,644 votes, according to Pakistan Today.
Result Transmission Service starts working again: Report
After several hours of glitches in the Result Transmission Service, the system has started working again, Firstpost has reported.
The technical glitch in the RTS had resulted in the delay in declaring of results, the ECP had earlier said.
UN chief condemns suicide attack near Quetta polling station
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today condemned the killing of dozens of people near a polling station in Pakistan's western Quetta city in a suicide attack.
The suicide bombing killed at least 31 people and injured another 70. It was claimed by the terror group Islamic State.
Pakistan has witnessed violence across the country in the run up to the parliamentary and provincial assembly elections held yesterday. The elections mark only the second time that one civilian government has handed power to another after serving a full term in office. (PTI)
Parties allege rigging, say their polling agents were thrown out
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb raised objections over the counting process and alleged that her party's agents were forced out from several polling stations.
"The counting process is being carried out behind closed doors and changes are being made to Form-45," she told reporters.
According to ECP website, the first Form 45 is the ’Result of the Count’ showing the number of valid votes for each contesting candidate and ballot papers excluded from the count
PPP's Maula Bux Chandio also claimed that his party's agents were not allowed inside polling stations in Badin while Pak Sarzameen Party leader Raza Haroon made the same claim about the treatment meted out to their agents at different polling stations across Karachi.
A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total. A single party will need at least 137 of the directly elected seats to be able to form the government on its own. (PTI)
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — The king maker?
Pakistan’s only left-leaning political party — the People’s Party of Pakistan (PPP) — is being led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari. He is the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was deposed in a military coup in 1977.
Bhutto, who was leading the election campaign for the first time, is hoping to turn the tide.
The 29-year-old, had accused PML(N) and PTI of being ‘products of dictators’. Opinion polls had placed PPP’s popularity at a distant third position.
However, observers believe that Bilawal may become the king maker if Imran Khan's PTI falls short of a majority by significant number of seats.
EC rejects rigging allegations; PML-N warns of protests
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the "blatant" rigging allegations levelled by the incumbent PML-N after trends showed Imran Khan's party was inching towards majority, saying it did "our job right."
In an unusual press conference at 4.00 am local time, Chief Election Commissioner Muhammad Raza Khan congratulated the people of Pakistan for participating in the election process. He, however, acknowledged that the delay in announcement of election results has "caused some annoyance".
The short pace of counting has given currency to the allegations of manipulation of the election process. The results were expected by this morning, but the CEC only announced what he called was the "first non-official, preliminary result".
The CEC stressed the delay was on account of a new system - Results Transmission System - introduced by it.
All eyes on Imran Khan
Former Pakistan cricketer-turn-politician Imran Khan and PTI have been considered as the main challenger in this election.
Observers believe that Khan has the backing of the Army, which continues to maintain immense influence in the country’s politics.
Khan’s campaign had largely revolved around anti-corruption, claiming that he would turn the country into a “Naya (new) Pakistan” if his party comes to power. Nawaz Sharif’s conviction in the Panama Papers case had only strengthened his position, observers suggest.
Polls marred by suicide blast
At least 31 people were killed, including 28 in a suicide blast outside a polling station in Balochistan's Quetta city and 36 others injured as several incidents of violence were reported as the country went to polls.
In Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, a suicide blast targeting a police van killed at least 28 people, including five policemen, and nearly 30 other were injured in a blast near Quetta's Eastern Bypass, The Express Tribune reported.
The poll process
The Pakistan National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, has a total of 342 seats. Sixty seats are reserved for women while 10 seats are reserved for religious minorities.
The number of seats required to form the government is 172. Members of this house are elected under the first-past-the-post system.
According to data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier, 3,459 candidates were contesting for the National Assembly, while 8,396 were contesting for general seats of the four provincial assemblies.
Counting: Imran Khan's PTI leading in 113/272
Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is currently leading in 113 out of the 272 seats in the country. The party is falling short of a clear majority.
Several parties in the country have alleged rigging and claimed that their polling agents were being thrown out of the counting center.