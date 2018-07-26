Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan’s PTI leads in delayed counting, EC rejects rigging allegations

Parties allege rigging, say their polling agents were thrown out

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb raised objections over the counting process and alleged that her party's agents were forced out from several polling stations.

"The counting process is being carried out behind closed doors and changes are being made to Form-45," she told reporters.

According to ECP website, the first Form 45 is the ’Result of the Count’ showing the number of valid votes for each contesting candidate and ballot papers excluded from the count

PPP's Maula Bux Chandio also claimed that his party's agents were not allowed inside polling stations in Badin while Pak Sarzameen Party leader Raza Haroon made the same claim about the treatment meted out to their agents at different polling stations across Karachi.

A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total. A single party will need at least 137 of the directly elected seats to be able to form the government on its own. (PTI)