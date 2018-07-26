Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan to meet party leaders as PTI inches closer to power

Live now
Jul 26, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The numbers
Imran Khan beats former PM Abbasi in Islamabad
MMA rejects election results
Hafiz Saeed’s candidates fail to win or lead in any seat
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari trailing in all 3 seats
Imran Khan leads in Lahore
Allegations of rigging, polling agents being thrown out
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — The king maker?
EC rejects rigging allegations; PML-N warns of protests
All eyes on Imran Khan
Polls marred by suicide blast
The poll process
Counting: Imran Khan's PTI leading in 113/272
How the numbers stack up right now (leads and wins):
PML(N): 61
PTI: 119
PPP: 40
MQM: 08
Imran Khan is currently meeting with senior PTI leaders at his residence in Islamabad, Geo TV has reported.
Imran Khan beats former PM Abbasi in Islamabad
PTI’s Imran Khan has beaten former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by more than 48,500 votes in Islamabad 2 (NA-53) seat. Abbasi is also trailing in his other seat Rawalpindi 1 against PTI candidate Sadaqat Ali Abbasi.
MMA rejects election results
Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also rejected the results, alleging that widespread rigging was happening in the polling stations. Rehman said that he talked with PML(N)’s Shehbaz Sharif and PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari about the matter.
Rehman also announced an all party conference to discuss the matter further, according to a report by Pakistan Today.
Imran Khan is expected to meet party leaders at his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad at 2.00 pm local time, The Nation has reported.
Shehbaz Sharif has lost his seat from NA192, according to reports.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial election (counting still on):
(99 general seats in the province)
PTI: 55
MMA: 06
ANP: 05
PPP: 03
PML(N): 02
Independents: 03
PTI is set to retain the province bordering Afghanistan.
Imran Khan has promised an "Islamic welfare state"
Imran Khan has staunchly denied allegations by PML(N) that he is getting help from the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half of its history and still sets key security and foreign policy in the nuclear-armed nation. The army has also dismissed allegations of meddling in the election.
Khan has promised an "Islamic welfare state" and cast his populist campaign as a battle to topple a predatory political elite hindering development in the impoverished nation of 208 million, where the illiteracy rate hovers above 40 percent. (Reuters)
Imran Khan was supposed to address the media. However, this has been postponed until counting is completed in at least 80 percent of the polling stations. Khan will be meeting senior party leaders at his residence in Islamabad shortly, Geo TV has reported. Khan may also address the media later in the afternoon.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) saw an increase in activity during early hours of trade today. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 767 points to reach 42,106 points.
Hafiz Saeed’s candidates fail to win or lead in any seat
26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has also fielded candidates in this election.
Saeed has fielded 265 candidates — 80 for the National Assembly (NA) and 185 for the provincial assemblies.
The candidates are contesting under the Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) banner, a dormant political party which was already registered with the ECP, after Saeed’s Milli Muslim League (MML) was denied registration by the poll panel.
So far, AAT candidates have failed to win or leads in any of the seats, according to reports.
PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is trailing in all three seats he is contesting from, according to Geo TV.
Sindh provincial election (counting still on):
(130 general seats in the province)
PPP: 60
PML(N): 03
PTI: 14
MQM: 06
GDA: 11
Others: 03
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP is likely to retain the province. The MQM is seen making heavy loses.
Punjab provincial election (counting still on):
(297 general seats in the province)
PML(N): 106
PTI: 96
PPP: 06
Independents: 35
Others: 04
The state is a stronghold for Shehbaz Sharif-led PML(N). PTI was hoping to dent the PML(N) in the provincial election here too.
Imran Khan has won the NA-95 (Mianwali-I) seat, Pakistani media has reported.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters celebrate during early hours of the morning, in capital Islamabad. The Imran Khan-led party is leading, trends suggest. (Image: Reuters)
Lahore: PTI chief Imran Khan has bagged 8,033 votes so far and is leading against PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique who has won 7,644 votes, according to Pakistan Today.
Result Transmission Service starts working again: Report
After several hours of glitches in the Result Transmission Service, the system has started working again, Firstpost has reported.
The technical glitch in the RTS had resulted in the delay in declaring of results, the ECP had earlier said.
UN chief condemns suicide attack near Quetta polling station
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today condemned the killing of dozens of people near a polling station in Pakistan's western Quetta city in a suicide attack.
The suicide bombing killed at least 31 people and injured another 70. It was claimed by the terror group Islamic State.
Pakistan has witnessed violence across the country in the run up to the parliamentary and provincial assembly elections held yesterday. The elections mark only the second time that one civilian government has handed power to another after serving a full term in office. (PTI)
Parties allege rigging, say their polling agents were thrown out
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb raised objections over the counting process and alleged that her party's agents were forced out from several polling stations.
"The counting process is being carried out behind closed doors and changes are being made to Form-45," she told reporters.
According to ECP website, the first Form 45 is the ’Result of the Count’ showing the number of valid votes for each contesting candidate and ballot papers excluded from the count
PPP's Maula Bux Chandio also claimed that his party's agents were not allowed inside polling stations in Badin while Pak Sarzameen Party leader Raza Haroon made the same claim about the treatment meted out to their agents at different polling stations across Karachi.
A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total. A single party will need at least 137 of the directly elected seats to be able to form the government on its own. (PTI)
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — The king maker?
Pakistan’s only left-leaning political party — the People’s Party of Pakistan (PPP) — is being led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari. He is the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was deposed in a military coup in 1977.
Bhutto, who was leading the election campaign for the first time, is hoping to turn the tide.
The 29-year-old, had accused PML(N) and PTI of being ‘products of dictators’. Opinion polls had placed PPP’s popularity at a distant third position.
However, observers believe that Bilawal may become the king maker if Imran Khan's PTI falls short of a majority by significant number of seats.
EC rejects rigging allegations; PML-N warns of protests
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the "blatant" rigging allegations levelled by the incumbent PML-N after trends showed Imran Khan's party was inching towards majority, saying it did "our job right."
In an unusual press conference at 4.00 am local time, Chief Election Commissioner Muhammad Raza Khan congratulated the people of Pakistan for participating in the election process. He, however, acknowledged that the delay in announcement of election results has "caused some annoyance".
The short pace of counting has given currency to the allegations of manipulation of the election process. The results were expected by this morning, but the CEC only announced what he called was the "first non-official, preliminary result".
The CEC stressed the delay was on account of a new system - Results Transmission System - introduced by it.
All eyes on Imran Khan
Former Pakistan cricketer-turn-politician Imran Khan and PTI have been considered as the main challenger in this election.
Observers believe that Khan has the backing of the Army, which continues to maintain immense influence in the country’s politics.
Khan’s campaign had largely revolved around anti-corruption, claiming that he would turn the country into a “Naya (new) Pakistan” if his party comes to power. Nawaz Sharif’s conviction in the Panama Papers case had only strengthened his position, observers suggest.
Polls marred by suicide blast
At least 31 people were killed, including 28 in a suicide blast outside a polling station in Balochistan's Quetta city and 36 others injured as several incidents of violence were reported as the country went to polls.
In Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, a suicide blast targeting a police van killed at least 28 people, including five policemen, and nearly 30 other were injured in a blast near Quetta's Eastern Bypass, The Express Tribune reported.
