Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan addresses Pakistan; thanks Balochistan for supporting him

Live now
Jul 26, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
The numbers
Imran Khan expected to speak at 4.30 pm, declare victory
Imran Khan beats former PM Abbasi in Islamabad
MMA rejects election results
Hafiz Saeed’s candidates fail to win or lead in any seat
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari trailing in all 3 seats
Imran Khan leads in Lahore
Allegations of rigging, polling agents being thrown out
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — The king maker?
EC rejects rigging allegations; PML-N warns of protests
All eyes on Imran Khan
Polls marred by suicide blast
The poll process
Counting: Imran Khan's PTI leading in 113/272
How the numbers stack up right now (leads and wins):
137 is the magic number.
PML(N): 64
PTI: 117
PPP: 37
"Accountability to start from me. We will set an example in terms of law and order. Improved governance system, investment and law and order to be our priorities," Khan says
"I want to be thankful to Allah for this mandate. Our policies will be developed for the poor, for the workers and for the workers," Khan says while addressing the nation.
"People have sacrificed for this nation. I want to congratulate the people of Balochistan for coming out in great numbers to vote despite violence," Khan says while addressing the nation.
Allah has granted me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams for Pakistan. I want to implement the manifesto that I wanted to implement 22 years ago.
Imran Khan set to address Pakistan in minutes from now.
Women in Pakistan's conservative areas vote for the first time
For the first time in Pakistan's electoral history, women in some conservative parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces cast their votes in the general elections as candidates sought to fulfil the legal requirement of minimum 10 percent women's turnout to validate their result.
Women in tribal areas and other conservative areas had been barred from voting in the past general elections, as the practice of keeping women away from voting was a norm under verbal and written agreements between candidates and family elders in such areas. (PTI)
Imran Khan gets special security even before being named PM-designate
Police officers have replaced Imran Khan's private security guards outside his residence in Islamabad, according to Dawn, even though he has not been named as the prime minister-designate.
Meanwhile, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been defeated in NA-8 Malakand seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but is leading in his home constituency of Larkana, Sindh.
Former interior minister and estranged PML-N leader Chaudary Nisar Ali Khan, who had contested on two NA seats, was losing on both the seats against PTI candidates.
Punjab provincial election (counting still on):
(297 general seats in the province)
PML(N): 111
PTI: 99
PPP: 06
Independents: 36
Others: 06
PTI has dented PML(N) heavily. This could lead to a hung assembly. The PML(N) is hoping to retain Pakistan’s largest state. 149 is the magic number.
Imran Khan expected to speak at 4.30 pm, declare victory: Report
Khan is scheduled to speak at 4.30 pm (IST), when he is expected to declare victory, Reuters has reported.
Earlier his spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, tweeted: "Congratulations to the nation on a new Pakistan! Prime Minister Imran Khan."
Although Khan still appeared likely to fall short of the 137 seats needed for a majority, he should have no problems finding coalition partners from smaller parties and independents.
Imran Khan is currently meeting with senior PTI leaders at his residence in Islamabad, Geo TV has reported.
Imran Khan beats former PM Abbasi in Islamabad
PTI’s Imran Khan has beaten former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by more than 48,500 votes in Islamabad 2 (NA-53) seat. Abbasi is also trailing in his other seat Rawalpindi 1 against PTI candidate Sadaqat Ali Abbasi.
MMA rejects election results
Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also rejected the results, alleging that widespread rigging was happening in the polling stations. Rehman said that he talked with PML(N)’s Shehbaz Sharif and PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari about the matter.
Rehman also announced an all party conference to discuss the matter further, according to a report by Pakistan Today.
Imran Khan is expected to meet party leaders at his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad at 2.00 pm local time, The Nation has reported.
Shehbaz Sharif has lost his seat from NA192, according to reports.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial election (counting still on):
(99 general seats in the province)
PTI: 55
MMA: 06
ANP: 05
PPP: 03
PML(N): 02
Independents: 03
PTI is set to retain the province bordering Afghanistan.
Imran Khan has promised an "Islamic welfare state"
Imran Khan has staunchly denied allegations by PML(N) that he is getting help from the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half of its history and still sets key security and foreign policy in the nuclear-armed nation. The army has also dismissed allegations of meddling in the election.
Khan has promised an "Islamic welfare state" and cast his populist campaign as a battle to topple a predatory political elite hindering development in the impoverished nation of 208 million, where the illiteracy rate hovers above 40 percent. (Reuters)
Imran Khan was supposed to address the media. However, this has been postponed until counting is completed in at least 80 percent of the polling stations. Khan will be meeting senior party leaders at his residence in Islamabad shortly, Geo TV has reported. Khan may also address the media later in the afternoon.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) saw an increase in activity during early hours of trade today. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 767 points to reach 42,106 points.
Hafiz Saeed’s candidates fail to win or lead in any seat
26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has also fielded candidates in this election.
Saeed has fielded 265 candidates — 80 for the National Assembly (NA) and 185 for the provincial assemblies.
The candidates are contesting under the Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) banner, a dormant political party which was already registered with the ECP, after Saeed’s Milli Muslim League (MML) was denied registration by the poll panel.
So far, AAT candidates have failed to win or leads in any of the seats, according to reports.