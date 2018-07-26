Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan addresses Pakistan; thanks Balochistan for supporting him

Women in Pakistan's conservative areas vote for the first time

For the first time in Pakistan's electoral history, women in some conservative parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces cast their votes in the general elections as candidates sought to fulfil the legal requirement of minimum 10 percent women's turnout to validate their result.

Women in tribal areas and other conservative areas had been barred from voting in the past general elections, as the practice of keeping women away from voting was a norm under verbal and written agreements between candidates and family elders in such areas. (PTI)