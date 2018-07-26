App
Jul 26, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan addresses Pakistan; thanks Balochistan for supporting him

Live updates of the 2018 Pakistan general election results. Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is leading. However, it may fall short of a clear majority in the National Assembly.

highlights

  • Jul 26, 04:20 PM (IST)

    How the numbers stack up right now (leads and wins):

    137 is the magic number.

    PML(N): 64
    PTI: 117
    PPP: 37

  • Jul 26, 05:46 PM (IST)
  • Jul 26, 05:46 PM (IST)

    "Accountability to start from me. We will set an example in terms of law and order. Improved governance system, investment and law and order to be our priorities," Khan says

  • Jul 26, 05:42 PM (IST)
  • Jul 26, 05:40 PM (IST)

    "I want to be thankful to Allah for this mandate. Our policies will be developed for the poor, for the workers and for the workers," Khan says while addressing the nation. 

  • Jul 26, 05:37 PM (IST)

    "People have sacrificed for this nation. I want to congratulate the people of Balochistan for coming out in great numbers to vote despite violence," Khan says while addressing the nation. 

  • Jul 26, 05:35 PM (IST)

    Allah has granted me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams for Pakistan. I want to implement the manifesto that I wanted to implement 22 years ago. 

  • Jul 26, 05:33 PM (IST)

    Imran Khan set to address Pakistan in minutes from now. 

  • Jul 26, 05:23 PM (IST)
  • Jul 26, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Women in Pakistan's conservative areas vote for the first time

    For the first time in Pakistan's electoral history, women in some conservative parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces cast their votes in the general elections as candidates sought to fulfil the legal requirement of minimum 10 percent women's turnout to validate their result.

    Women in tribal areas and other conservative areas had been barred from voting in the past general elections, as the practice of keeping women away from voting was a norm under verbal and written agreements between candidates and family elders in such areas. (PTI)

  • Jul 26, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Imran Khan gets special security even before being named PM-designate

    Police officers have replaced Imran Khan's private security guards outside his residence in Islamabad, according to Dawn, even though he has not been named as the prime minister-designate.

  • Jul 26, 03:58 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 03:51 PM (IST)
  • Jul 26, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been defeated in NA-8 Malakand seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but is leading in his home constituency of Larkana, Sindh.

    Former interior minister and estranged PML-N leader Chaudary Nisar Ali Khan, who had contested on two NA seats, was losing on both the seats against PTI candidates.

  • Jul 26, 03:44 PM (IST)

    Punjab provincial election (counting still on):

    (297 general seats in the province)

    PML(N): 111
    PTI: 99
    PPP: 06
    Independents: 36
    Others: 06

    PTI has dented PML(N) heavily. This could lead to a hung assembly. The PML(N) is hoping to retain Pakistan’s largest state. 149 is the magic number.

  • Jul 26, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Imran Khan expected to speak at 4.30 pm, declare victory: Report

    Khan is scheduled to speak at 4.30 pm (IST), when he is expected to declare victory, Reuters has reported.

    Earlier his spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, tweeted: "Congratulations to the nation on a new Pakistan! Prime Minister Imran Khan."

    Although Khan still appeared likely to fall short of the 137 seats needed for a majority, he should have no problems finding coalition partners from smaller parties and independents.

  • Jul 26, 02:41 PM (IST)
  • Jul 26, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Imran Khan is currently meeting with senior PTI leaders at his residence in Islamabad, Geo TV has reported.

  • Jul 26, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Imran Khan beats former PM Abbasi in Islamabad

    PTI’s Imran Khan has beaten former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by more than 48,500 votes in Islamabad 2 (NA-53) seat. Abbasi is also trailing in his other seat Rawalpindi 1 against PTI candidate Sadaqat Ali Abbasi.

  • Jul 26, 02:03 PM (IST)

    MMA rejects election results

    Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also rejected the results, alleging that widespread rigging was happening in the polling stations. Rehman said that he talked with PML(N)’s Shehbaz Sharif and PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari about the matter.

    Rehman also announced an all party conference to discuss the matter further, according to a report by Pakistan Today.

  • Jul 26, 01:35 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 01:04 PM (IST)

    Imran Khan is expected to meet party leaders at his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad at 2.00 pm local time, The Nation has reported.

  • Jul 26, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Shehbaz Sharif has lost his seat from NA192, according to reports.

  • Jul 26, 12:45 PM (IST)
  • Jul 26, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial election (counting still on):

    (99 general seats in the province)

    PTI: 55
    MMA: 06
    ANP: 05
    PPP: 03
    PML(N): 02
    Independents: 03

    PTI is set to retain the province bordering Afghanistan.

  • Jul 26, 12:05 PM (IST)

    Imran Khan has promised an "Islamic welfare state"

    Imran Khan has staunchly denied allegations by PML(N) that he is getting help from the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half of its history and still sets key security and foreign policy in the nuclear-armed nation. The army has also dismissed allegations of meddling in the election.

    Khan has promised an "Islamic welfare state" and cast his populist campaign as a battle to topple a predatory political elite hindering development in the impoverished nation of 208 million, where the illiteracy rate hovers above 40 percent. (Reuters)

  • Jul 26, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Imran Khan was supposed to address the media. However, this has been postponed until counting is completed in at least 80 percent of the polling stations. Khan will be meeting senior party leaders at his residence in Islamabad shortly, Geo TV has reported. Khan may also address the media later in the afternoon.

  • Jul 26, 11:47 AM (IST)
  • Jul 26, 11:30 AM (IST)

    The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) saw an increase in activity during early hours of trade today. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 767 points to reach 42,106 points.

  • Jul 26, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Hafiz Saeed’s candidates fail to win or lead in any seat

    26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has also fielded candidates in this election.

    Saeed has fielded 265 candidates — 80 for the National Assembly (NA) and 185 for the provincial assemblies.

    The candidates are contesting under the Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) banner, a dormant political party which was already registered with the ECP, after Saeed’s Milli Muslim League (MML) was denied registration by the poll panel.

    So far, AAT candidates have failed to win or leads in any of the seats, according to reports.

