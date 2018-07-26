Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan claims victory, says ashamed to live in Prime Minister's Home

Live now
Jul 26, 2018 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The numbers
Imran Khan expected to speak at 4.30 pm, declare victory
Imran Khan beats former PM Abbasi in Islamabad
MMA rejects election results
Hafiz Saeed’s candidates fail to win or lead in any seat
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari trailing in all 3 seats
Imran Khan leads in Lahore
Allegations of rigging, polling agents being thrown out
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — The king maker?
EC rejects rigging allegations; PML-N warns of protests
All eyes on Imran Khan
Polls marred by suicide blast
The poll process
Counting: Imran Khan's PTI leading in 113/272
How the numbers stack up right now (leads and wins):
137 is the magic number.
PML(N): 64
PTI: 117
PPP: 37
Imran Khan's PTI is leading on 119 seats, while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N is trailing on 61. Only 49% votes have been counted so far, Dawn has reported.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has stated that the final results will come out within the next 24 hours. It said that almost 90 percent of the results have been announced by returning officers in the field. The Commission has received 82 percent of them, according to reports.
Imran Khan on India:
— Imran Khan said that he was disappointed with the way Indian media portrayed him as a villain.
— He said that he is a Pakistani who has traveled through India the most thanks to his cricketing career.
— Khan said that Kashmir remained the nation's biggest contention.
— He cited human rights violations in Kashmir, said that people in Kashmir have suffered for the past 30 years.
— Imran Khan said that the relationship with India has so far been one-sided
— He vouched for a peaceful dialogue between India and Pakistan and said that both the countries are stuck at square one.
— Khan said that India has been constantly blaming Pakistan, and that he is willing to take two steps forward if India takes one step towards dialogue with Pakistan.
"I want to tell those who want to say to those who are saying that elections are rigged: We are ready to investigate with those who say that we have accepted bribes"— Imran Khan.
Says one-sided relationship with India. It is important for the subcontinent that India and Pakistan be friends.
"We want a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America," Imran Khan says.
"We will try to bring peace to Afghanistan. We want open borders between Pakistan and Afghanistan"— Imran Khan.
"China gives us lot of opportunities. CPEC is an opportunity that China has provided to Pakistan. We want to take inspiration from China to pull the poor out of their poverty. We also find China inspirational in terms of the country's treatment of the corrupt. We will strengthen our ties with China"— Imran Khan.
"I am ashamed of living inside Prime Minister's House, it is made out of corrupted money. We will use all of Governor's Houses for public use. Pakistan's leaders would no longer live of the tax of the common people," Imran Khan says while addressing Pakistan.
"Accountability to start from me. We will set an example in terms of law and order. Improved governance system, investment and law and order to be our priorities," Khan says
"I want to be thankful to Allah for this mandate. Our policies will be developed for the poor, for the workers and for the workers," Khan says while addressing the nation.
"People have sacrificed for this nation. I want to congratulate the people of Balochistan for coming out in great numbers to vote despite violence," Khan says while addressing the nation.
Allah has granted me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams for Pakistan. I want to implement the manifesto that I wanted to implement 22 years ago.
Imran Khan set to address Pakistan in minutes from now.
Women in Pakistan's conservative areas vote for the first time
For the first time in Pakistan's electoral history, women in some conservative parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces cast their votes in the general elections as candidates sought to fulfil the legal requirement of minimum 10 percent women's turnout to validate their result.
Women in tribal areas and other conservative areas had been barred from voting in the past general elections, as the practice of keeping women away from voting was a norm under verbal and written agreements between candidates and family elders in such areas. (PTI)
Imran Khan gets special security even before being named PM-designate
Police officers have replaced Imran Khan's private security guards outside his residence in Islamabad, according to Dawn, even though he has not been named as the prime minister-designate.
Meanwhile, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been defeated in NA-8 Malakand seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but is leading in his home constituency of Larkana, Sindh.
Former interior minister and estranged PML-N leader Chaudary Nisar Ali Khan, who had contested on two NA seats, was losing on both the seats against PTI candidates.
Punjab provincial election (counting still on):
(297 general seats in the province)
PML(N): 111
PTI: 99
PPP: 06
Independents: 36
Others: 06
PTI has dented PML(N) heavily. This could lead to a hung assembly. The PML(N) is hoping to retain Pakistan’s largest state. 149 is the magic number.
Imran Khan expected to speak at 4.30 pm, declare victory: Report
Khan is scheduled to speak at 4.30 pm (IST), when he is expected to declare victory, Reuters has reported.
Earlier his spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, tweeted: "Congratulations to the nation on a new Pakistan! Prime Minister Imran Khan."
Although Khan still appeared likely to fall short of the 137 seats needed for a majority, he should have no problems finding coalition partners from smaller parties and independents.
Imran Khan is currently meeting with senior PTI leaders at his residence in Islamabad, Geo TV has reported.
Imran Khan beats former PM Abbasi in Islamabad
PTI’s Imran Khan has beaten former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by more than 48,500 votes in Islamabad 2 (NA-53) seat. Abbasi is also trailing in his other seat Rawalpindi 1 against PTI candidate Sadaqat Ali Abbasi.
MMA rejects election results
Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also rejected the results, alleging that widespread rigging was happening in the polling stations. Rehman said that he talked with PML(N)’s Shehbaz Sharif and PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari about the matter.
Rehman also announced an all party conference to discuss the matter further, according to a report by Pakistan Today.