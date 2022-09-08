English
    Pakistan court to indict ex-PM Imran Khan for contempt of court

    Imran Khan is accused of threatening a judge who ruled against one of his close aides facing treason charges.

    Reuters
    September 08, 2022 / 08:07 PM IST
    File image of Imran Khan (Source: Reuters)

    A Pakistani court ruled on Thursday that it will indict former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of contempt of court, his lawyer and local broadcasters said, which could lead to his disqualification from politics if convicted.

    "Now what?," Khan told reporters as he left the courtroom when asked about his response to the decision. "Now, they (the judges) have to decide," he said.

    Khan is accused of threatening a judge who ruled against one of his close aides facing treason charges.

    "The court has decided to indict him," his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters. It is a decision by five-member judges, he said.

    "We will not spare you," Khan had said in a public rally last month, naming a female judge who declined bail to his aide.

    The court will indict Khan at a hearing on September 22, Chaudhry said.

    The judges had given Khan several chances for him to reconsider an earlier response to the court where he expressed regret over the remarks rather than giving an outright apology.

    The judges also warned Khan's lawyers repeatedly on Thursday, saying he was not understanding the sensitivity of the matter, the broadcasters said.
