Pakistan court sentences LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi to 5 years in jail for terrorism financing

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was found guilty of extending financial assistance to terrorists. He was sentenced to five years concurrently on three separate counts and was fined Pakistani Rupees 1 lakh on each count.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Zaki-ur-Rehman (File image: Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee)

Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, considered one of the masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, was sentenced to 5 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on January 8, news reports suggest.

Lakhvi was found guilty of extending financial assistance to terrorists through various businesses. He was sentenced to five years concurrently on three separate counts of the same offence and was fined Pakistani Rupees 1 lakh for each count, Reuters reported.

The LeT senior official, who was out on bail since 2015, was arrested by Punjab province's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) over terror financing charges on January 2. A case was registered in a Lahore police station.

Headquartered in Pakistan, LeT has been accused of carrying out multiple terror attacks in India, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. LeT has been designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries.

Lakhvi is also on the ‘Most Wanted’ list of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 were launched by 10 foreign terrorists on multiple locations in India’s financial capital and had left 166 people dead and over 300 injured.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Pakistan #World News
first published: Jan 8, 2021 04:07 pm

