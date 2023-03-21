 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan court reserves verdict on ex-PM Imran Khan's exemption plea

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday reserved the decision on ousted premier Imran Khan's plea for an exemption from hearing in a case registered against him under the provisions of terrorism.

Khan's lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan appeared before the court. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's legal team filed a request for exemption from Tuesday's attendance on his behalf.

The lawyer appeared before the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas and stated that 70-year-old Khan's previous appearance at the judicial complex in Islamabad was available for all to see, adding that he would have been assassinated at the complex.

The lawyer said Khan himself wanted to go to the judicial complex, however, the current situation did not permit it.