App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan court grants bail to Nawaz Sharif for his treatment

Sharif, 69, is in jail since December last year, serving a 7-year imprisonment in the Al Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a relief to Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's Supreme Court on March 26 granted bail to the jailed former prime minister for six weeks in a corruption case on medical grounds.

Sharif, 69, is in jail since December last year, serving a 7-year imprisonment in the Al Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

He filed appeal earlier this month against a judgment by the Islamabad High Court which on February 25 rejected his bail on medical grounds in the same case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in a short order granted bail to Sharif for six weeks for his treatment.

But the court ruled he cannot go out of the country during this period.

Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties, Flagship investment and Al-Azizia steel mills - were registered against the Sharif family by the anti-graft body in 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case in 2017.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Avenfiled corruption case in July 2018 which was related to his properties in London. Later he was given bail in September.

In December, the accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia graft case but acquitted him in the Flagship corruption case.

The Al-Azizia Steel Mill case is related to setting up steel mills in Saudi Arabia allegedly with corruption money.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Pakistan #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'It Won't Let You down': Man 'Invents' Horse-Drawn Car in Belarus Usin ...

If Implemented, Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee Will Cost 2% o ...

IPL 2019 | Appalling Or Smart? | Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos But ...

Reserve Bank Slaps Rs 2 Crore Penalty on PNB For Violating SWIFT Norms

YouTube Denies Cancelling Plan for High-End Dramas, Comedies

Working Night Shifts During Pregnancy May Up Miscarriage Risk: Study

UEFA Urged to Take Strong Action Over Racist Incidents in England Matc ...

IPL 2019: Battle to The Top Of The Table as DC Takes on CSK in Their F ...

Digvijaya Singh a True Hindu, Will Follow Whatever Party Decides, Says ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Chhapaak: As the 'face' of an acid attack survivor's story, Deepika Pa ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for Ranveer Singh’s Simmb ...

UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director

IPL 2019: CSK captain MS Dhoni trolls birthday boy Kedar Jadhav like a ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.