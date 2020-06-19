App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pakistan: Coordinated blasts kill 4, including soldiers

One of the blasts was in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and the capital of Sindh, where a civilian died and eight others including a paramilitary soldier were injured.

Reuters

Three consecutive explosions claimed by a little-known separatist group killed four people including two soldiers in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh on Friday, officials said.

At least a dozen people were also injured.

Shadowy secessionist organization the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, which wants the province to break from the Pakistani federation, said it carried out the attacks.

Close

One of the blasts was in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and the capital of Sindh, where a civilian died and eight others including a paramilitary soldier were injured.

related news

That explosion was outside a centre for distribution of government cash handouts, and police believe the target was a vehicle of the Sindh Rangers paramilitary force parked outside.

The second blast was reported in Ghotki district, 500 km north of Karachi, where two Rangers soldiers died along with a passerby, local police chief Furrukh Ali told Reuters.

The third blast took place in Sindh's Larkana district, where no casualties were reported.

The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army has carried out low-intensity attacks in the past, including blowing up train tracks, but its separatist fight has been less violent than that of neighbouring Balochistan province.

"Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army claims the responsibility of Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana attacks," it tweeted, without giving more details.

The Rangers, a wing of the Pakistan Army, have been deployed around Pakistan and played a prominent role in crackdowns on militant and criminals in Karachi.

Sindh's Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered an inquiry into Friday's violence.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 07:22 pm

tags #Pakistan #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Bank credit grows 6.24%, deposits rise 11.28% in fortnight ended June 5

Bank credit grows 6.24%, deposits rise 11.28% in fortnight ended June 5

Coronavirus impact | Demand for flour, baking soda spikes as India cranks up the oven

Coronavirus impact | Demand for flour, baking soda spikes as India cranks up the oven

The rich cut their spending. That has hurt all the workers who count on it

The rich cut their spending. That has hurt all the workers who count on it

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.