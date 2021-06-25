Pakistan continues to remain on FATF grey list

Marcus Pleyer, President, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on June 25 announced that Pakistan will continue to remain on its “increased monitoring list” or grey list.

Announcing the decision, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said: “Pakistan has made significant progress and it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 measures.”

However, he added, “one key action item still needs to be completed which concerns the investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of United Nations-designated terror groups and terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar.”

“Pakistan is still failing to effectively implement the global FATF standards across a number of areas which means the risk of money laundering remains high which in turn can fuel corruption and organised crime,” the FATF president said

It has been three years since Pakistan was placed on the FATF grey list in June 2018. The neighbouring nation that allegedly harbours terror launchpads has been struggling to come out of the grey list as staying on it impacts foreign investment flow to the country.

Notably, not only is Pakistan home to the largest number of UN-listed international terrorists, but the government has also reached out to the UN Security Council to provide pensions to some.

Earlier in June, a regional affiliate of the FATF had retained Pakistan on the “Enhanced Follow-up List” and asked the country to strengthen its implementation of anti-money laundering and combating terror financing measures.

(With ANI inputs)