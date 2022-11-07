Pakistan, China researching 'deadly virus' secretly: Report

Turning a blind eye to global concerns, Pakistan and China have been continuously researching into bioweapons in a secret facility near Rawalpindi, news agency ANI reported on November 6.

China's Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Pakistan Army-run, Defence Science and Technology Organisation (DSTO), have installed the highly-advanced scientific infrastructure to conduct research on the deadly pathogens in Pakistan, sources told the agency.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

It may be recalled, nearly three years ago the first case of Covid-19 was reported and even now the world is battling the unprecedented crisis induced by contagious virus and its variants.

As per various various media reports, China is creating Covid-like pathogens in Pakistan that have the potential of causing virus contamination on a scale far higher than Covid.

The reports also suggest that the laboratory in question is a “Biosafety Level 4” facility (BSL-4) and is headed by a two-star General.

According to experts say that BSL-4 labs are used to study infectious agents and toxins that can cause life-threatening diseases for which there is no vaccine or therapy available.

The secret project carries the title: Collaboration for Emerging Infectious Diseases and Studies on Biological Control of Vector Transmitting Diseases, ANI reported.

It also reports that China has outsourced a network of laboratories to Pakistan where contagious antigens, much more than the SARS-CoV-2, could be created and tested.

"The joint collaboration between Pakistan’s lab, managed by the army, and a series of laboratories and institutions run by PLA, was not for scientific experiments but to weaponise pathogens," the report further suggested.