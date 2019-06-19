App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan, China cooperation factor of peace and stability in region: Imran Khan

His office said in a statement that the Prime Minister underlined the importance of mutual support by China and Pakistan to each other on their respective issues of core interest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that close cooperation between Pakistan and China was a factor of peace and stability in the region.

He was talking to General Han Weiguo, Commander People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Forces, who called on him.

His office said in a statement that the Prime Minister underlined the importance of mutual support by China and Pakistan to each other on their respective issues of core interest.

“He also underlined that close Pakistan-China cooperation was a factor of peace and stability in the region and expressed appreciation for China's support for Pakistan's role on international and regional issues,” according to the statement.

Khan recalled his wide-ranging exchange of views with President Xi Jinping in their two recent meetings in Beijing in April 2019 and Bishkek in June 2019.

He underscored that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC was a flagship project of President Xi's visionary Belt and Road Initiative, adding that Pakistan looked forward to also deepening cooperation in socio-economic development between the two countries in Phase-II of CPEC.

General Han also underscored the importance of the time-tested Pakistan-China All Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and reaffirmed China's resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields and further fortify the China-Pakistan relationship, according to the statement.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 08:25 am

tags #World News

