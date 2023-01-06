 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan central bank's foreign exchange reserves hit eight-year low

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

The forex reserves have dwindled despite efforts by the government to shore up its economy.

Pakistan central bank's foreign exchange reserves plummeted to an eight-year low of over USD 5.5 billion amidst fear of default, according to a media report on Friday.

According to a report by the Dawn newspaper, the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) reserves hit an eight-year low of USD 5.576 billion during the week ended December 30, 2022.

During the week, SBP foreign exchange reserves saw an outflow of USD 245 million for external debt repayments.

Foreign debt servicing is the most troubling question for the PMLN-led coalition government facing a serious threat of default. Several attempts to restart talks with the IMF for the release of the next tranche have so far remained unfruitful, according to the newspaper.

The falling reserves have already deeply devalued the local currency against the US dollar and other major currencies. The SBP's foreign exchange reserves dipped USD 11 billion to USD 5.6 billion from USD 16.6 billion in January 2022, the report said.